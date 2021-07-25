PETER KLAUNZER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Months into Joe Bidens’ presidency, Americans’ optimism regarding the direction of the country has dropped nearly 20 points, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

ABC News reported on Sunday: A majority — 55% — of the public say they are pessimistic about the direction of the country, a marked change from the roughly one-third (36%) that said the same in an ABC News/Ipsos poll published May 2. In the early May survey, Americans were more optimistic than pessimistic by a 28-percentage point margin. Optimism is now under water by 10 points. Looking ahead to the […]