Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Interview Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) told CNN on Sunday morning that his state, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, is at a pivotal “moment in our race against the COVID virus.”

During his interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Hutchinson said people can change their mind about vaccinations, and many people simply want information or have put off getting it.

“We have school coming up, we have a lot of sports activities that people are expecting and anxious about, and it’s important for normalcy, and what’s holding us back is […]