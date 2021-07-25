In a letter directed to President Joe Biden, several House Republicans are calling on the president to oppose Senate Democrats’ latest plot to tack on an amnesty plan in the federal budget.

According to John Binder of Breitbart News , the House Republicans believe that “the measure is nothing more than an effort to expand the Democrat Party’s voter base.”

Virginia Congressman Bob Good led this charge and was accompanied by 23 other Republicans in the House. Good and his Republican colleagues are specifically opposing a plan that Senate Democrats are putting forward which involves moving amnesty through the budget reconciliation […]