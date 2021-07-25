AP Photo/Jason Behnken More than 5,000 enthusiastic Trump supporters showed up at the Arizona Federal Theater in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon at a “Protect Our Elections” rally featuring former President Donald Trump and several candidates looking to run for senator and governor.

They came seeking Trump’s blessing and support. Supporters came to hear Trump. The media came to belittle Trump supporters and hear the former president insist that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud.

Everyone who came got pretty much what they wanted. Politico: The Republican-controlled Maricopa County government has strongly opposed the review conducted by a company called […]