The slogans of the Washington Post and New York Times that promise thorough reporting were broken Thursday when the left-leaning dailies avoided reporting about the Biden administration admitting it mistakenly promoted a critical race theory group in a public school handbook intended to give guidance in reopening schools from the COVID-19 lockdown.

With the Post’s mantra that “Democracy Dies in Darkness” and the Times’ being “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” both outlets hypocritically refused to inform their readership of another one of the administration’s indiscretions – not to mention the Hunter Biden scandal, the extent of its failure […]