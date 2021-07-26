On July 23, 2021 Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announced that he is sponsoring a bill that would impose a 10-year immigration moratorium on all immigration into the United States. Gosar made the case that this moratorium is a necessary measure to curb the current wave of migration that is rocking the southern border.
“We can’t have legal immigration when we have rampant illegal alien invaders. This is a threat to our national security and our economy and to our citizens,” Gosar declared in a statement in which he introduced HR 4643 . This bill’s main goal is “to prohibit the […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker