On July 23, 2021 Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar announced that he is sponsoring a bill that would impose a 10-year immigration moratorium on all immigration into the United States. Gosar made the case that this moratorium is a necessary measure to curb the current wave of migration that is rocking the southern border.

“We can’t have legal immigration when we have rampant illegal alien invaders. This is a threat to our national security and our economy and to our citizens,” Gosar declared in a statement in which he introduced HR 4643 . This bill’s main goal is “to prohibit the […]