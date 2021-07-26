Aliens headed for US border. Is there anything the left won’t blame on their fantastical scapegoat, climate change? Don’t bet on it. Their latest dodge is blaming the border crisis, which they created, on the climate crisis, which they invented.
A Politico article is headlined, “It’s Not a Border Crisis. It’s a Climate Crisis.” That’s a convenient twofer. Never let an opportunity to blame a crisis on climate change go to waste. Well played.
But to the left, I guess the border catastrophe isn’t a crisis. How could you support open borders and think that the invasion by invitation is a […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.gopusa.com
JD Rucker – EIC
