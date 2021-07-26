On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom put a target squarely on the back of unvaccinated Americans by comparing them to drunk drivers. It’s clear that Newsom and his Democrat colleagues want to make life as hard as possible for the unvaccinated, and this harsh rhetoric is winning over their most radical supporters.

The comparison to drunk drivers is an extreme one, mainly because drunk drivers are some of the most wreckless people on the planet. Unvaccinated Americans, on the other hand, are proceeding with extreme caution because of the horror stories that have come about from people who have been […]