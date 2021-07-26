The Department of Justice under President Biden agrees with former Attorney General William Barr’s October 2020 special counsel order that John Durham’s report on the Trump-Russia investigators should be made public upon completion.
GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) requested answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding special counsel Durham’s investigation, the Washington Examiner reported . In a letter to the senators, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta wrote that he could not comment on Durham’s ongoing investigation or its status.
However, with regard to Barr’s October 2020 special counsel order, which said, “the Special Counsel, to the […]
