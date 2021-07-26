Former president Donald Trump is calling out Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republican lawmakers for trying to bailout the Democrats’ infrastructure bill.
The negotiations on the infrastructure bill are typical swamp politics, with Democrats putting forward abominable legislation, and corrupt Republicans coming in hoping to add some of their own preferred wasteful spending to the bill in the hopes of ramming the bill through the legislature.
Trump does not find this process to be acceptable and is calling on Republicans to halt negotiations until the GOP controls the U.S. House and Senate.“Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker