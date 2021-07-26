Former president Donald Trump is calling out Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republican lawmakers for trying to bailout the Democrats’ infrastructure bill.

The negotiations on the infrastructure bill are typical swamp politics, with Democrats putting forward abominable legislation, and corrupt Republicans coming in hoping to add some of their own preferred wasteful spending to the bill in the hopes of ramming the bill through the legislature.

Trump does not find this process to be acceptable and is calling on Republicans to halt negotiations until the GOP controls the U.S. House and Senate.“Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on […]