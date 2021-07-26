I’ve been following the campaign to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, although not closely. My impression from reports and polls is that Newsom is likely to survive, but that his survival is not assured.

James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal finds Newsom vulnerable on a number of fronts — crime, the coronavirus, homelessness, and wildfires, for example. He notes that California voters give him low marks for his response to the drought. According to one poll, 27 percent of the electorate rate Newsom’s response as only “fair” and 35 percent consider it poor. His polling on wildfires is […]