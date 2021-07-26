George Soros has recently made a significant private contribution to an organization that aims to defund the police.

Billionaire investor George Soros donated $1 million to the Color Of Change PAC , according to records made public by the Federal Election Commission. This was Soros’ largest political donation in the 2021 election cycle.

Color Of Change PAC claims to “build real power for Black communities” while “ending the injustices Black people face.” In 2021, the group released a petition aimed at defunding police departments across the nation.“We know that policing doesn’t keep us safe, communities do. Policing doesn’t lead to thriving […]