Jair Bolsonaro meets Beatrix and Sven von Storch The vice-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Beatrix Von Storch met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in Brazil. The conservative leaders vowed to “network internationally to defend conservative Christian values worldwide,” von Storch said.

Both politicians count among the staunchest supporters of US President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro was one of the only world leaders to acknowledge the evidence of widespread fraud in the sham 2020 elections. Beatrix von Storch was one of the only political leaders in Europe to do so. Both Bolsonaro and Von Storch are known to […]