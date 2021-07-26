It is no secret that PayPal is and always has been a “woke” company. For years, they have engaged in financial censorship, banning users based solely on ideological differences. Invariably, they have gone after those on the right, particularly those they consider to be “fringe” and therefore dangerous.

Today’s announcement of their partnership with the far-left Anti-Defamation League is not really introducing anything new. It’s simply expanding what they already do. That expansion will reach more conservatives than before, allowing them to cancel accounts based on loose associations.

In the phrase “extremist and hate groups,” they want everyone to focus on the “hate” aspect. In reality, this is their entry point into the elimination of any conservatives who do not remain within the boundaries they set for us. The term “extremist” is in a rapid state of expansion itself; just going to a Trump rally has prompted many to label all attendees as “extremists.”

The other aspect of their move is to share the information they collect — and it will be vast — with law enforcement and other financial institutions. They don’t just want “extremists” canceled on their payment platform. They want them banned across the board and arrested if possible.

If you’re reading this then you’re very likely at least right-leaning. If you don’t believe they’re talking about you as being an extremist, think again. The phrase “slippery slope” is overused but it applies here, and it’s intentional. They want to slide down the hill of financial censorship. They giddy about taking the ride.

The problem faced by many, including us, is that PayPal has embedded itself as a primary and often exclusive payment processor. We are stuck with them, otherwise a good chunk of our revenue will diminish. That is why it’s a best practice to pull money from PayPal the moment it arrives. If you’re a conservative who is unable to simply cancel your account, it’s best to not let a penny linger.

As Shawn Fleetwood from The Federalist noted, these two woke organizations were made for each other:

Given the ADL’s history of promoting leftist talking points, the announced partnership between the nonprofit and PayPal raises concerns about potential targeting of individuals with dissenting political views. Back in April 2021, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called for advertisers to withdraw their ads from Fox News after Greenblatt falsely claimed host Tucker Carlson was peddling “racist conspiracy theories” when he said the Democrats’ open-border immigration policies could be used to lessen the voting power of Americans.

“Choose to pause or even pull your ads, not just from problematic programs, but altogether from networks that don’t respect all people or that repeat baseless conspiracies that endanger all of us,” Greenblatt said. “As an industry, you are uniquely positioned to push these networks — whether mass media or social media — to do their utmost to ensure that hatred and conspiracy theories are not amplified.”

There are 23 different numbers or fractions – including 2 that involve the number 23 – that ADL defines as "hate symbols" (see below). ADL, as an organization, is entirely unserious, and allowing them to cut off their political enemies (who are legion) from banking is evil. https://t.co/rjEZ8rRjff pic.twitter.com/rZo4HHuFqD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 26, 2021

Prior to becoming the CEO of ADL, Greenblatt was an adviser to President Barack Obama and headed the administration’s Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation.

These are dangerous times for conservatives in America and across the world. The proverbial walls seem to be closing in, which is why we are adamant in our goals of weening ourselves from doing business with companies like PayPal. Until we and others can fully break free, it’s best to tread carefully with every dollar that flows through them.

Here’s the full writeup by Tom Parker at Reclaim the Net:

PayPal and ADL team up to attack revenue sources of those “spreading and profiting from all forms of hate”

The two powerful pro-censorship groups will also be sharing data with the financial industry, policymakers, and law enforcement.

PayPal, one of the world’s biggest digital payments companies, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an “anti-hate organization” that regularly pushes for increased online censorship, have announced a new partnership that will focus on “attacking” the revenue sources of groups and individuals that they deem to be “profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry against any community.”

In a blog post, the ADL said the goal of this new partnership is “to fight extremism and hate through the financial industry and across at-risk communities.”

The ADL added: “PayPal and ADL will focus on further uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements. In addition to extremist and anti-government organizations, the initiative will focus on actors and networks spreading and profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry against any community.”

Not only will PayPal and the ADL attempt to cut off the revenues of those that they deem to be profiting from hate but they will also be harvesting data on “extremist and hate movements” and sharing this data “broadly across the financial industry,” “with policymakers and law enforcement,” and with “other civil rights partner organizations, such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).”

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. Is publicly supporting this PayPal-ADL partnership and has even offered assistance to this and other similar censorship campaigns:

“I applaud PayPal and the ADL for joining forces to combat hate and extremist movements who seek to utilize financial platforms to bankroll their criminal activities and profit from the spread of racism and bigotry,” the Manhattan District Attorney said. “My office stands ready to assist financial institutions and businesses of all kinds in this urgent fight to stop hate and protect members of historically marginalized communities.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt described this partnership as “setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues” and framed it as “a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats.”

LULAC CEO Sindy Benavides expressed a desire for more censorship collaborations between the private and public sector in the future and admitted that this partnership is an attack on the revenue sources of anyone that PayPal, the ADL, or LULAC deem to be “hateful”:

“We hope to see more private and public partnerships such as these to help raise the social awareness of the public to the dangers that exist in plain sight. Attacking these hateful groups’ revenue sources weakens their reach and exposes just how unstable they truly are. The data and research collected from experts will help organizations, like LULAC, inform their strategy to combat evil. We congratulate these organizations and will continue to stand alongside them against hate.”

Many prominent civil rights activists have noted that campaigns to censor based on the vague and subjective term “hate” are really just an excuse for those behind the campaigns to grab more power and censor speech they don’t like.

“When people say they want to ban hate speech, what they mean is they want to ban speech that they hate,” former American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) director Ira Glasser said earlier this year. “But if you allowed something called ‘hate speech’ to be banned, then the only important question would be ‘who decides?’”

But despite these concerns, hate speech rules and laws have proliferated over the last few years and been used to target a wide range of innocuous content such as jokes, archives, and posts from people who are condemning or criticizing the speech of others.

The announcement of this partnership follows both PayPal and the ADL being strong proponents of online censorship in an individual capacity.

Over the last couple of years, PayPal has targeted numerous accounts including those of alt-tech platforms, independent news outlets, and anti-lockdown groups. PayPal also participated in a Facebook boycott that was launched by the ADL and several other groups and called for the tech giant to censor more aggressively.

The ADL has consistently pushed tech companies to increase the level of censorship on their platforms. The ADL has also admitted that it works with tech companies to “aggressively counter hate on their platforms.”

Some examples of the ADL’s work with Big Tech companies include the ADL being added to YouTube’s “Trusted Flagger” program in 2017 (a program that gives members “prioritized flag reviews for increased actionability” on content that they flag to YouTube and allows them to have “ongoing discussion and feedback on various YouTube content areas”) and the ADL providing direct input to YouTube when it was formulating its controversial June 2019 hate speech rules which have resulted in the censorship of hundreds of thousands of videos.

