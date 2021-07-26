U.S Vice President Joe Biden Visits China The vast majority of likely voters are concerned by China’s influence on the U.S. government, media, and culture, a July Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found.

According to the survey, 81 percent of likely general election voters are concerned over China’s influence on key institutions in the U.S. — government, media, and culture, specifically. Of the 81 percent who expressed concern, 50.8 percent are “very concerned,” 18.7 percent are “somewhat concerned,” and 11.5 percent are “concerned.” Less than one-fifth, 18.9 percent, said they are “not concerned” by China’s influence.

Concern over China’s influence […]