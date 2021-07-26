College students will soon be gathering in Houston, Texas to find refreshment in the modern conservative movement.

The 43rd annual National Conservative Student Conference is scheduled for August 2-7. Hosted by Young America’s Foundation (YAF), the event will feature public figures and legislators like former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), governor-turned-YAF President Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin), Ben Shapiro, and Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

“Usually we host this conference every year in Washington, D.C., but because of everything going on with the COVID restrictions, we were not sure if it was going to be 100% open and back to normal,” […]