Lots of people are looking for election fraud in the 2020 election.
Our team is delivering the means of stopping election fraud in 2022 and beyond by giving citizen groups real-time visibility to voter registration rolls.
Voter registration rolls are the general ledger for election fraud.Whether the fraud is Jesse Morgan’s truck delivering 100,000 ballots or Atlanta girls running ballots multiple times through the machines or somebody adding more votes to every candidate — votes must eventually tally up to voter registration rolls.A secretary of state or county election official allows the dead to vote for decades. With the dead there […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
