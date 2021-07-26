Shortly after President Biden gave remarks on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked his thoughts on the few Republicans who have opted to take part in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 “select committee.”

“Some Republicans—” Began a reporter, speaking to McCarthy

“Some Republicans,” McCarthy commented with sarcasm in his voice.”—have been saying the GOP should play ball,” the reporter continued.”Really?” McCarthy incredulously replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they like Pelosi Republicans?” Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have both staked a claim to spots on […]