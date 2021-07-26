Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita could barely get a word in during a planned speech at the Trump-headlined Phoenix rally on Saturday evening. “Listen up!” she said as the conservative crowd noise began to rise. Cries of disapproval continued when the Arizona Secretary of State hopeful pitched herself.

Ugenti-Rita was booed from the moment she started walking onto the stage, and the crowd didn’t stop, despite her repeated requests for the audience to give her a chance to speak. She wound up having to end her speech early, but not before saying that she would “win the primary” ahead of […]