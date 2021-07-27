Shootings wounded 55 people and killed 10 in Chicago over the weekend. Four of the victims are under the age of 18, according to CBS Chicago .
One of those killed was a 17-year-old. At 1 AM Saturday morning, a gunman shot the 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. Only the latter survived.
Two gunman shot and killed a 19-year-old in broad daylight just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. He was walking on the sidewalk of the Austin neighborhood at the time of the shooting.Then, a mass shooting early Sunday morning wounded five. All of the victims suffered multiple gunshots but received life-saving […]
saraacarter.com
