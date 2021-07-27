An Alabama doctor told a gut-wrenching story that, as can be read below, turned out to be totally false. It was pro-vaccine propaganda. The only question is whether or not the doctor was put up to it by the government like Nayirah al-Ṣabaḥ.

For those who do not recall, “Nayirah’s Testimony” was a major factor in George H.W. Bush’s push for war in Iraq. It was false testimony given before the United States Congressional Human Rights Caucus on October 10, 1990 by a 15-year-old girl who provided only her first name, Nayirah. The American people reacted to her testimony just […]