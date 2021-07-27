Tracy Stone-Manning / PHOTO: University of Montana During a recent budgetary hearing, Sen. John Barrasso , R-Wyo., pressed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland about Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone–Manning’s history with tree spiking and other forms of eco-terrorism. It’s hard to imagine a nominee more disqualified than Tracy Stone-Manning. She collaborated with eco-terrorists, she lied to the Senate, and she continues to harbor extremist views most Americans find reprehensible. https://t.co/IkthjdkeyN pic.twitter.com/26FX21FNKA — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 22, 2021 An investigator called into question the nomination of Stone–Manning to lead the bureau after revealing she was […]

Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker