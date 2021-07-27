Anti-abortion activists march toward the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington on Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) In a powerful new legal filing, black and Hispanic pro-lifers ask the Supreme Court to blot out the “dark stain” of its precedent on eugenics by striking down Roe v. Wade (1973) and the “right” to race-based abortion, which they describe as a “tool of modern-day eugenics.”
The pro-lifers write that the case Thomas Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health “is an ideal vehicle for the Court to finally overrule Roe v. Wade and its progeny, which have […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker