Anti-abortion activists march toward the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington on Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) In a powerful new legal filing, black and Hispanic pro-lifers ask the Supreme Court to blot out the “dark stain” of its precedent on eugenics by striking down Roe v. Wade (1973) and the “right” to race-based abortion, which they describe as a “tool of modern-day eugenics.”

The pro-lifers write that the case Thomas Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health “is an ideal vehicle for the Court to finally overrule Roe v. Wade and its progeny, which have […]