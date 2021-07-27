The Arizona Senate has just issued a new legislative subpoena for routers, passwords, logs, keys, and other necessary elections records.

Audit officials expect to have the final recount of the ballots completed tomorrow but they lack the necessary materials to complete a forensic audit of the voting equipment and software systems used. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors must appear at the Arizona State Capitol on August 2, 2021 and produce the subpoenaed materials. Failure to comply may constitute contempt.

