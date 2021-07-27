Republican House representatives gathered outside the DOJ to protest the treatment of Jan. 6 riot prisoners, but were promptly shut down by a group of leftists.
On Tuesday afternoon, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz joined other members of the Republican Party in protest over the treatment of those arrested and held following the January 6 riot. Protesters bring out an effigy of Donald Trump as the Gaetz/Greene/Gosar press conference on January 6th defendants is shut down here in DC. Mixture of supporters and protesters after the main speakers leave pic.twitter.com/xBP8nGVl94 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 27, 2021 Credit: […]
Leftist protestors shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s press conference which was calling for better treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners pic.twitter.com/NivYoY4UuO
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2021
