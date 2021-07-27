AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Prior to an event in the White House Rose Garden, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked by a reporter about the Republican House members who have decided to participate in the January 6 Inquisition.

“Some Republicans have been saying that—”

“Some Republicans?” McCarthy said with a chuckle.“—that the GOP should play ball on this Select Committee—”“Really?” McCarthy replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they, like, Pelosi Republicans?” McCarthy was referring to Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who have both opted to participate in Pelosi’s partisan inquiry into the January 6 Capitol riot. They also […]