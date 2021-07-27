WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you listen, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

The Kansas City Chiefs will keep their name after other NFL teams have made changes in the name of political correctness.

Team president Mark Donovan said Monday the Chiefs, like the MLB’s Atlanta Braves, have no plans to change the name, but they are retiring the horse mascot, “Warpaint.”“We have a […]