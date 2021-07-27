He was on the right track in his book 1984 , but reality ended up out-Orwelling even George Orwell . He expected the totalitarian state would control the people through twisting language, and he expected it would depend on the state’s controlling the media. He got that part of it right: That’s exactly what the left is doing to America.

The rest of it he got exactly upside down. Orwell thought the state would subvert human thought by speaking lies and making them seem true. “Freedom is slavery.” “War is peace.” “Ignorance is strength.” Today’s left has found a more […]