Joe Biden / IMAGE: Washington Examiner via YouTube The South won the Civil War , and the Deep State has been covering it up ever since.

Thousands of pieces of evidence support this theory—including a sword surrendered by Union Gen. Philip Sheridan during the Battle of Chickamauga—and right-wing conspiracists will pay top dollar for them.

So begins the setup for 2019’s Sword of Trust , which appeared in my Netflix queue last night.Despite the potentially funny premise, it failed—like too many contemporary, supposedly ‘edgy’ comedies—to hit its mark. Instead, it opted for tedious takes of endless exposition, offering little payoff and […]