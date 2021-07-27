Data from last year’s miserable lockdowns that lasted months longer than they should have in mostly blue states is just starting to come in, and from the looks of it, we’re safe in saying that shutting down the globe’s No. 1 economy wasn’t the smartest idea in the box.

Article by JD Heyes from Natural News.

In fact, if you look at the data in sum, we can conclude, confidently, that lockdowns were:

Harmful to our children (keeping kids out of in-person learning, for instance, in part led to more than five times more adolescent deaths via suicide than were killed by the virus);

Wearing masks did nothing to slow the spread of the virus;

Vaccines are NOT even close to being as effective as they are claimed to be;

Even ‘vaccinated’ people are testing positive for the virus;

Vaccinated people are even spreading the virus.

But no matter. It’s push the vaccines, push the vaccines, push the vaccines — because if we don’t get one, then we’re just going to be subjected to new rounds of harmful shutdowns. And this time around, Republican leaders in Congress appear to be all-in with Democrats on this.

Big League Politics reports:

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is ordering Americans to receive the dangerous and experimental COVID-19 vaccine under the threat that he will shut down public life in America with the Democrats if they do not comply.

McConnell is issuing these terror threats to implement the fledgling vaccine regime as Americans begin to resist the mass hysteria pushed about COVID-19 for over a year now.

“It never occurred to me that there would be difficulty getting Americans to get the shot,” McConnell, who himself was stricken with polio when he was a youth, said.

“These shots need to get in everybody’s arms as rapidly as possible or we´re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don’t yearn for — that we went through last year,” McConnell added.

Get vaccinated! These shots need to get into arms as rapidly as possible, or else we're gonna be back in a situation this fall like what we went through last year. pic.twitter.com/J4o6yL5cn4 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 20, 2021

That sure sounds like a veiled threat: ‘Take the shot or get locked down again, Americans.’

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has been literally tracking the pandemic for more than a year and documenting all of the information — not just regime information — about the virus, ripped Republicans’ newfound interest in getting everyone vaccinated, even people who have had the disease already.

“It’s odd how the Republican establishment is rolling on vaccines just as the data show their efficacy is collapsing. From a health perspective the argument made much more sense in May. But then not much of this has ever been about health,” he tweeted this week.

It’s odd how the Republican establishment is rolling on vaccines just as the data show their efficacy is collapsing. From a health perspective the argument made much more sense in May. But then not much of this has ever been about health. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 22, 2021

Americans don’t know enough about these vaccines yet to trust them, let alone be cajoled into getting a jab just because a politician says we must. In fact, there is some speculation that politicians railing at us to get a shot is what is driving many people to resist — because we don’t trust what we’re being told.

Then again, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida notes there is no shortage of hypocrisy here, either.

Even though most Americans have gotten vaccinated, especially in his state, there are still jurisdictions that want to force people to wear masks — even if they’re vaccinated.

“Understand what that message is sending to people who aren’t vaccinated,” DeSantis said during a news conference this week. “It’s telling them that the vaccines don’t work. I think that’s the worst message you can send to people at this time because I think that the data has been really, really good in terms of preserving people…saving people’s lives [and] reducing mortality dramatically.”

2/ COVID19 cases spiking in Florida, Gov. DeSantis said he's frustrated with local efforts to push mask mandates. Says it sends the wrong message about vaccines. Adds those hesitant to get vaxxed – won't – -if they're heckled. pic.twitter.com/2EczERYb5e — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 21, 2021

We would beg to differ on the second part of his statement, but his comment about making vaccinated people wear masks — if the vaccines are so good — is spot-on. Why do it if the shots work?

Americans are confused about COVID and COVID vaccines because we’ve been lied to about this pandemic from the outset. McConnell isn’t helping.

