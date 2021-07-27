DCIM100MEDIADJI_0531.JPG Goofy RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger started crying like a baby during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.

The Never-Trump “Republican” is one of only two members of the GOP that Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed on the committee — the other being Liz Cheney. During his opening statement, Kinzinger blasted his own party for treating the mostly peaceful protest as a “partisan fight.”

“Like all Americans, I am frustrated that six months after a deadly riot breached the United States Capitol for several hours on live television … we still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my […]