DCIM100MEDIADJI_0531.JPG Goofy RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger started crying like a baby during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.
The Never-Trump “Republican” is one of only two members of the GOP that Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed on the committee — the other being Liz Cheney. During his opening statement, Kinzinger blasted his own party for treating the mostly peaceful protest as a “partisan fight.”
“Like all Americans, I am frustrated that six months after a deadly riot breached the United States Capitol for several hours on live television … we still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the "January 6 Select Committee" hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker