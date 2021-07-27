This isn’t shocking. We all knew that Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) would probably be the top picks to sit on this January 6 clown committee that’s about to start. They’re the two of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans on the Hill. They would rather get their media hits on CNN or MSNBC than work to win elections for the GOP. They have no qualms about stabbing the GOP base in the back repeatedly. They think they’re principled. They’re not. They’re morons who are unaware that their participation gives Democrats the talking point that this is […]

