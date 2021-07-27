<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Three writers who graduated from Yale say the politically toxic environment in the United States has gone too far. Eric Metaxas, John Zmirak and Bobby Lopez warn of the next phase of cancel culture: the erasure of people’s prestigious degrees years or decades after graduation.

In January 2021, students and alumni at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Public Policy started a petition seeking to “revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes — rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression — incited the violent insurrection on January 6.”

Yale, based in nearby Connecticut, did not take long in receiving the same appeals for degree revocation. Abigail Shrier, a Yale alumna, had to respond to calls for her Ivy League diploma to be revoked, because people took exception to her book, Irreversible Damage. Shrier’s work can be followed here.

We used to worry about “cancel culture.” Now people who dissent or blow the whistle on corruption stand accused of treason, white supremacy, and terrorism.

Harvard’s alumni have yet to mount serious objections to the new persecution.

Yale’s alumni networks have likewise remained notably silent about the repressive tendencies developing in the ruling elite. Many alumni seem to fear their loss of standing with these elite institutions and do not consider the immense weight their input carries. The country waits to see when Harvard’s petition will be copied on campuses across the country. At some grim point such demands will likely be taken seriously.

Metaxas, Zmirak, and Lopez, all mid-career alumni of Harvard’s rival, Yale; have been targeted and labeled “Christian nationalist,” “xenophobe,” and “exporter of hate.” Denounced, banned, and fired, they’ve seen it all. They spoke to the real harms that would result from the country’s most powerful colleges abandoning freedom of conscience and joining forces with dictatorship.

ERIC METAXAS graduated from Yale in 1984, where he was Class Day Speaker, and won a number of awards for his writing. He was editor of the Yale Record, the nation’s oldest college humor magazine. Since then, he has written many books including the #1 New York Times Bestseller Bonhoeffer, and hosts the nationally syndicated Eric Metaxas Show and Socrates in the City. His most recent book, Fish Out of Water: A Search for the Meaning of Life, touches on his time at Yale, among other things. For more information visit www.ericmetaxas.com.

JOHN ZMIRAK graduated from Yale’s Branford College in 1986. While on campus he was Editor-in-Chief of the Yale Free Press. He later completed a PhD in literature from Louisiana State University. He is editor at Stream, where his columns run nearly daily. As a bold commentator on Catholic issues, he is known for having authored books like The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism. He can be followed here.

BOBBY LOPEZ graduated from Yale’s Saybrook College in 1993. While on campus he founded Kasama, the campus Filipino organization, in 1989, which remains active. From his position at Yale Kasama he organized a summit in 1991 with 33 other colleges and took the lead in founding and writing the constitution for FIND, an intercollegiate Filipino association that remains strong thirty years later. He spent twenty years teaching at universities. He can be followed here.

Declan Kunkel graduated from one of Yale’s twelve residential colleges in 2019. He was active in campus politics and the arts.

