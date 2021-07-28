The Biden administration released a 21-point plan Tuesday to process asylum claims more quickly, allowing asylum-seekers to bypass immigration courts but also potentially deporting those who do not qualify.
The plan intends to give asylum officers the authority to rule on asylum claims, NBC News reported.
Families seeking asylum would also be provided legal counsel if Congress approves President Joe Biden’s $15 million budget request for the following year, according to NBC.“Asylum and other legal migration pathways should remain available to those seeking protection,” a White House fact sheet about the plan states.“Those not seeking protection or who don’t qualify will […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker