The Biden administration released a 21-point plan Tuesday to process asylum claims more quickly, allowing asylum-seekers to bypass immigration courts but also potentially deporting those who do not qualify.

The plan intends to give asylum officers the authority to rule on asylum claims, NBC News reported.

Families seeking asylum would also be provided legal counsel if Congress approves President Joe Biden’s $15 million budget request for the following year, according to NBC.“Asylum and other legal migration pathways should remain available to those seeking protection,” a White House fact sheet about the plan states.“Those not seeking protection or who don’t qualify will […]