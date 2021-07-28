Source: House Television via AP In an impassioned speech on Wednesday morning, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) railed against the House of Representatives’ reimposed mask mandate, calling for the House to adjourn in protest of the new rule.
Following the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Capitol Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan announced on Tuesday evening that masks would immediately be required in the House chamber and all House office buildings. Violators of the mandate will be subjected to $500 fines for the first offense, and up to $2,500 for further offenses. NEW: Capitol’s attending […]
