Cuban-Americans have been protesting to show solidarity with the people of Cuba who are rising up against their Communist overlords.

Code Pink, a far left, radical group which has pushed for socialist policies in the United States for years, doesn’t understand why these Cuban-Americans want nothing to do with them. Code Pink leader Madea Benjamin posted this video to Twitter: Sad to see young Cuban americans at the White House in dc so filled with hate, yelling [email protected] #k CODEPINK. Quite a contrast to our message of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/2m1ugxIqm4 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) July 23, 2021 TRENDING: Breaking: […]