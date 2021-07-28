AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane The most reviled firearm in America right now is the AR-15. Modern sporting rifles like it have been used by a handful of bad actors, which is all some people need to try and justify taking them from the hands of law-abiding citizens.

Obviously, gun rights advocates oppose this move.

This opposition absolutely baffled many gun control proponents. They just can’t seem to understand why we wouldn’t give up such a deadly firearm.Yeah, they’re not very bright.Anyway, over at Newsweek , Colion Noir decided to educate some of these people . The reason we have the Second […]