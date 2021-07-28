AP Photo/Julio Cortez We have to be careful when writing about the Democrats’ bipartisan January 6 select committee lest we risk “downplaying” what happened that day at the Capitol. It’s just unfortunate that some people’s descriptions of what happened are less hysterical than others.

Entertaining theories about conspiracies involving Donald Trump, high-ranking congressional Republicans, and (choose one or several) Oath Keepers, QAnon, Proud Boys, Klansmen, Kluxers, and kooks are considered realistic while questioning the entire proceeding might get me banned from Twitter. And unless you’re prepared to call what happened an “insurrection” or a “coup attempt,” you may as well […]