California Governor Gavin Newsom pulled his children from a summer camp after photos surfaced of his son attending without a mask while indoors – in clear violation of Newsom’s own guidance. And while the camp explicitly tells parents “Masks will not be enforced,” Newsom – who’s facing a recall – is playing it off like he had no idea .
” The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday. Their kids will no longer be attending the camp,” said communications director, Erin Mellon, in a statement to Fox News . […]
