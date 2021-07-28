Joe Biden has been very successful in having his nominees, no matter how radical, confirmed — especially considering that the Senate is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. As far as I know, only one Biden nominee has failed. Biden had to withdraw Neera Tanden’s nomination to head the OMB because she had insulted a number of Senators.

But other, more radical nominees like Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke were confirmed, even though Gupta too had insulted Senators and Clarke is a racist with a past history of anti-Semitism.

Now, however, a Biden nominee seems to be in pretty serious trouble. […]