What would it be like to go from being an intern at the White House to being White House press secretary?

Kayleigh McEnany, the fourth and final press secretary to President Donald Trump, experienced that unlikely journey. She joins me today on “The Daily Signal Podcast” to discuss that passage as well as her forthcoming book “ For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond .”

“It was surreal,” McEnany says of working for the president.“My first time in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room was as an intern for [President George W.] […]