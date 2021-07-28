Three-time Olympian Lolo Jones said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that Olympic protests were an unwelcome distraction to “many.”

Co-host Sandra Smith said, “So there is COVID, and then there is a lot of the controversies. People wonder whether people are tuning this out because of the politicization of it. So many of these controversies, the hammer thrower Gwen Berry turning their back to the American flag while on the podium when the “the star-spangled banner” is singing. Some of these soccer players on the women’s team allegedly turning their back to a World War II veteran. What […]