Governor Gavin Newsom Holds Press Conference For Official Reopening Of The State Of California At Universal Studios Hollywood California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), facing a looming recall election, has approved California health benefits for older illegal aliens, costing taxpayers at least $1.3 billion.
On Tuesday, Newsom signed AB 133 into law, opening the state’s Medi-Cal rolls to illegal aliens who are 50 years old and older which the governor’s office called “a major milestone in the state’s progress toward universal health coverage.”
An estimated 235,000 illegal alien residents in California who are 50 years old and older will now be eligible […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker