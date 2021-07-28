Governor Gavin Newsom Holds Press Conference For Official Reopening Of The State Of California At Universal Studios Hollywood California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), facing a looming recall election, has approved California health benefits for older illegal aliens, costing taxpayers at least $1.3 billion.

On Tuesday, Newsom signed AB 133 into law, opening the state’s Medi-Cal rolls to illegal aliens who are 50 years old and older which the governor’s office called “a major milestone in the state’s progress toward universal health coverage.”

An estimated 235,000 illegal alien residents in California who are 50 years old and older will now be eligible […]