Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (L) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Several Democrats in the left-wing “Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives attacked the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal on Wednesday evening by drawing attention to the racial makeup of the negotiators, who are white.

House Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have said that they will not support the bipartisan Senate deal unless the Senate also passes a $3.5 trillion bill on other “infrastructure” through the reconciliation process. The larger bill includes “green” policies, along with left-wing social spending priorities that Republicans rejected in negotiations.

The Congressional […]