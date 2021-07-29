Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an update on the Maricopa County ballot audit and the new subpoenas sent by the state senate to county election officials who are refusing to comply voluntarily with requests for information.
The second hand count of the raw ballot totals was completed earlier today. Mrs. Ward walks through the content of the subpoenas and the purpose for them. .
At the same time Arizona is wrapping up the ballot counting phase, it appears the Lawfare group is writing legal guidance on behalf of the DOJ. A seven page memo, with no official legal standing, was […]
Read the rest of this story here: theconservativetreehouse.com
