Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for saying that Cubans who come to the U.S. by sea will be turned away as his department releases thousands of illegal migrants, stopped at the southern border, into U.S. communities.

According to a report on Tuesday, border patrol has released about 50,000 illegal immigrants without a date to appear in court , and only 13% of them have reported to an ICE office. In the past, migrants eligible for release into the U.S. after being caught at the border were assigned court dates.

