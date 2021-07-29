“Tick tock, tick tock, Mr. President.”

That’s Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s message to President Joe Biden on the federal government’s pause on student loan payments, which is set to expire in September.

“Thirty million Americans will have a bill coming due in a couple months,” Warren said in a news conference Tuesday alongside Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The size of the payments is the size of their rent … groceries, child care. Do they pay the student loan debt or do they make their car payments? People will see their wages garnished. Even Social Security checks get […]