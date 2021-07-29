Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday that bars officials in the South Dakota Department of Education from applying for any federal grants in history or civics related to critical race theory (CRT) until after the 2022 South Dakota legislative session.

A press release from Noem’s office says that Executive Order 2021-11 “directs the South Dakota Department of Education to refrain from applying for any federal grants tied to critical race theory.” The issue was discussed in a debate for Sioux Falls school board candidates in May .

“Critical race theory has no place in South Dakota schools. These ideas […]