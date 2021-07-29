As Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in the Golden State, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is backing him in a new ad. “We’ve seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote. Now they’re coming to grab power in California, abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions,” Warren claims in the ad .
“Vote no to protect California and our democracy. Stop the Republican recall,” she said.
Warren has served as a senator from Massachusetts since January 2013. She mounted a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination during the previous election cycle but […]
