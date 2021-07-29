AP Photo/Seth Wenig Earlier today, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), as she’s prone to do, blew up the Democrat plan to shove through their progressive wishlist via the reconciliation process. She proclaimed that the $3.5 trillion dollar boondoggle was a non-starter, though, she didn’t rule out negotiating something smaller down the road.

This came after Chuck Schumer announced this morning that he would not put through a bipartisan infrastructure deal that didn’t include a bunch of “climate change” provisions that Sen. Joe Manchin and others objected to, adding more chaos to the situation. Majority Leader @SenSchumer : “I will not pass […]